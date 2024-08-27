Assam CM unveils plan for 5 new medical colleges, phasing out district hospitals

Guwahati, August 27: In a bid to boost Assam’s healthcare sector, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the establishment of five new medical colleges across the state during the autumn session of the Assam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The new medical institutions will be located in Goalpara, Hailakandi, Majuli, Hojai, and Haflong.

The state government’s strategy includes upgrading existing district hospitals to full-fledged medical colleges and integrating a wellness approach that combines Naturopathy, Ayurveda, and Yoga.

Chief Minister Sarma revealed that these additions will replace the existing district hospitals, aiming to enhance medical education and healthcare services state-wide.

In a detailed update, Sarma disclosed that a medical team will conduct a land survey in Hojai by the end of this year to assess the site for one of the new colleges.

The chief minister also highlighted several other key developments in Assam’s health sector.

Guwahati’s second medical institution, Pragjyotish Medical College and Hospital, is scheduled to open in 2025.

In the subsequent year, three additional medical colleges in Bongaigaon, Charaideo, and Biswanath will be inaugurated, bringing the total number of medical colleges and hospitals in the state to approximately 23 within the next two to three years.

Additionally, the Tinsukia Medical College is set to commence operations later this year, further advancing the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

These initiatives reflect the Assam government’s commitment to expanding and improving medical education and healthcare services, aiming to enhance accessibility and quality for residents across the state.