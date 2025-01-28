CM unveils major projects in Bodoland, highlights post-peace accord development

Kokrajhar, Jan. 28: Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, lauded the remarkable progress in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) following the historic 2020 Bodo Accord.

Speaking to the press during the inauguration of 50 new quarters for the Executive Members (EMs) and Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs), Sarma underscored the transformative changes in the region, marking a new era of unity and development.

“The Bodo Agitation once sought the division of Assam. However, on February 17, the Assam Legislative Assembly session will be held in Kokrajhar, the very place where movements for separation were once staged. This symbolises a new phase of unity and progress for the state,” Sarma said.

Sarma also highlighted the significant investments made in the region, stating that the government had allocated Rs 100 crore for the newly inaugurated quarters.

“The foundation stone for this project was laid by CEM Pramod Boro, UG Brahma, and myself a couple of years ago. Today, we celebrate the completion of these projects,” he added.

Reflecting on the region’s growth since the signing of the Bodo Accord, the Chief Minister noted the expansion of higher education and healthcare.

“Before the accord, there was no medical college here. Today, we have two medical colleges in the region. Similarly, while Bodoland University was the only institution of higher learning, we will soon have Kokrajhar University, starting this April,” Sarma said, outlining plans for the development of a permanent campus for Kokrajhar University in the future.

In addition to the inauguration, Sarma laid the foundation stone for the new administrative building of Kokrajhar University.

Sarma also highlighted the growing prominence of the Bodo language in the Assam Legislative Assembly, marking a significant cultural shift.

“Once, Assamese was the sole language of the Assembly. Today, both Bodo language and Bodo art and culture have found a place of importance, with Bodo now playing a key role in the transaction of business,” he noted.

Regarding the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the Chief Minister assured continued cooperation with political allies. “Pramod Boro and Dilip Saikia will have discussions regarding the BTC elections. UPPL remains a part of the NDA, and we will continue to strengthen our partnership, as we have done in the past,” Sarma said.