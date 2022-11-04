Assam CM to transform Assam Medical College as 'state-of-the-art institute'

Guwahati, Nov 4: The Assam government is planning to transform the Assam Medical College (AMC) in Dibrugarh into a state-of-the-art research institute for dealing with new age ailments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The CM said this while attending the platinum jubilee celebrations of the the oldest medical college in Assam.



Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said that the premier institute needs to upgrade itself into a state-of-the-art medical institute with an adequate thrust on research to deal with acute diseases. He also asked the medical college authority to coordinate the partnership between the state government and IIT Guwahati for high-end medical research.

According to reports, the state government will give Rs 300 crore to AMC for the construction of teachers' quarters and students' hostels, said the Chief Minister.

"Seventy-five years is a long time and during this period, the medical college has produced many doctors who are now leaders in their chosen fields of expertise," Sarma added.



Sarma, acknowledging the dedicated role played by the AMC during the Covid-19 pandemic, thanked the medical college fraternity. He said that because of its unrelenting dedication, several human lives were saved.



"The state government is committed to providing an advanced, accessible, and affordable health care delivery system to everybody in the state." "Therefore, the state government has decided to increase the number of medical colleges to twenty-four," he said.

A commemorative Platinum Jubilee Postal Stamp was also released in the occasion.

Assam Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Keshab Mahanta, and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli, also attended the function.

