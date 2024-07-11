Assam CM to revisit ADRE exams pattern change after public feedback

Guwahati, Jul 11: In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced to reconsider its decision in connection with the sudden change in the pattern of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

After receiving several objections, Assam CM decided to give the matter a second thought.



Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Sarma wrote, “A govt that listens! Based on the feedback from various quarters regarding the sudden change of pattern of ADRE exams and the possibility of aspirants facing an issue arising out of that, we have decided to revisit this issue and we will inform everyone on our decision shortly.”



On Wednesday, CM Sarma announced that this year’s ADRE would be held in a pattern similar to APSC: prelims, mains, and viva.



Following the announcement, many people objected to the decision, after which Himanta announced that they would revisit their decision.





