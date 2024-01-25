Assam CM takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his comment on Assamese Gamosa

Guwahati, Jan 25: In yet another heated argument, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his displeasure over Rahul Gandhi’s comment regarding the Assamese Gamosa, where he mentioned that Gamosa means to wipe the body.

Following his comment, CM Sarma took a jibe at Rahul and via the microblogging site 'X', he stated, “Rahul Baba Gamosa of Assam is not just for wiping the body. It is a symbol of Assam’s self-respect. There are many types of Gamocha. It is used as Bihuwan to honour the guest during Bihu, the biggest festival in Assam.”

Sarma further questioned Rahul, “Who teaches you this nonsense? Or do you deliberately say all these things?"

It may be mentioned that after Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Guwahati on January 23, clashes erupted between Congress workers and the police, following which an FIR was lodged against the party.





राहुल बाबा, असम का गामोछा सिर्फ शरीर पोछने के लिए नहीं है। यह असम के स्वाभिमान का प्रतीक हैं। गामोछा कई प्रकार के होते है। असम के सबसे बड़े उत्सव बिहु में गामोछा बिहुआन के तौर पर, अतिथि के सम्मान के लिए, भगवान के आसन के लिये और उत्सव एवं अन्य समारोह पर पहनने के लिए प्रयोग किया… pic.twitter.com/BvE84pXhj3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 24, 2024



