Assam CM stresses girl’s dignity over community bias in Sivasagar assault case

Guwahati, Aug 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged the public not to politicise the issue of the non-Assamese community making a public apology for the attack on a national gold medal-winning athlete in Sivasagar.

“We should not politicise this matter or frame it as an Assamese versus non-Assamese issue. This is about the dignity and respect of a young woman. If required or asked by the people of Sivasagar, I would have knelt down and apologised to uphold her honour. No one is more important than the integrity of a girl in Assam. We must rise above this and move forward,” he told the press on Wednesday.

Citing the example of the brutal rape and murder of Dibrugarh Medical College student Dr. Sarita Tashniwal in 2014, and how the entire Assamese community had stood in solidarity with their non-Assamese counterparts, the Chief Minister highlighted that when the issue involves a girl and her dignity, it should not be viewed through the lens of community bias or prejudice.

“Don’t view this as a community-wide issue. Today, the focus is again on an assault involving a young woman, and the public’s outrage is palpable. But I’m relieved to see that the matter has been resolved amicably,” the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Sarma further praised the people of Sivasagar and urged the entire state to take a cue from their response.

“In the past two months, 22 women have faced attempts to violate their modesty, with many tragically losing their lives. Lower and central Assam should learn from Sivasagar’s response, and organisations must take swift action against the perpetrators,” he said.

The issue stems from an attack on Jimmy Das, a national gold medallist arm wrestler, by three non-Assamese individuals on August 13, causing severe outrage among the local populace.

Earlier on Tuesday, the non-Assamese community of Sivasagar issued a public apology for the attack amidst rising tensions, including strikes and threats from ULFA-I against the community.