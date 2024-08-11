Assam CM slams Congress for ‘ignoring’ Hindu attacks in Bangladesh, prioritising Gaza

Guwahati, Aug 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a fresh attack on the Opposition Congress regarding their stance on the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

Criticising Congress for its alleged silence on the targeting of Hindus amidst the political crisis in the neighbouring country, Sarma accused the Grand Old Party of being more concerned about the people of Gaza than the Hindus in Bangladesh.

“Congress has protested on behalf of minorities in Gaza, demonstrating their commitment to speaking out for Muslims in dire situations. However, when Hindus face similar issues, they do not extend the same support,” said Chief Minister Sarma on the sidelines of a party organisational programme in Jharkhand.

He added, “For Gaza, they will tweet several times, but for the Hindus in Bangladesh, they will not even cry.”

Sarma highlighted that the Hindu population is also declining in states like Assam, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

“I have full faith that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Government of India will take steps to protect the Hindus of Bangladesh,” he said.

When asked about the unrest in Bangladesh, Sarma stated that whatever decisions the Government of India makes, the state government will follow.

Meanwhile, reports of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh have emerged following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hundreds of Bangladeshi Hindus have attempted to flee to India this week after many homes and businesses of the minority community were vandalised, the international press has reported.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council reported that 45 out of 64 districts in the country have seen attacks on Hindu homes, businesses, or temples this week, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is slowly returning to normalcy. On Thursday, 17 members of the interim government took their oaths during a ceremony in Dhaka.

Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in as the country’s chief advisor, a position equivalent to that of a Prime Minister.

The oath was administered by Bangladesh's President, Mohammed Shahabuddin.

कांग्रेसके शीर्ष नेतृत्व ने गाज़ा के समर्थन में कई बार प्रदर्शन, बयान और ट्वीट किए, लेकिन बांग्लादेश के हिंदुओं के लिए चुप है। इससे क्या प्रमाणित होता है? दुनिया में कहीं भी मुसलमान पीड़ित हों, कांग्रेस उनके साथ है, लेकिन हिंदुओं को जाति के नाम पर बांटती है। pic.twitter.com/F0eyz42Ch0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 10, 2024



