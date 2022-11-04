Assam CM signs MoU to set up another medical college in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 4: The Government of Assam on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a corporate company to introduce another medical college in Guwahati. The State government has signed the MoU with Bright Star Investment Private Limited at a function held at Janata Bhavan in Dispur on November 4.

The MoU was signed by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and the founder of Bright Star Investment Private Limited, Radha Krishna Damani in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The founder of the company handed over a cheque of Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister after the signing of the MoU.

Addressing the event, CM Sarma stated that the government is planning to establish another medical college in the city by the name of Pragjyotishpur Medical College. The proposed medical college will have a dual campus, he added.

The Chief Minister further added, "Guwahati being the nerve centre of the Northeast and of all economic and social activities, a second medical college was a long-felt need."

"Therefore, taking the pragmatic step to address the requirement, the government of Assam has taken up the task to establish a second medical college in Guwahati as Pragjyotishpur Medical College at Kalapahar and MMC campuses," he said.

"Construction of a 1000 bedded hospital and academic block with hostels for boys and girls with 100 annual intake capacity will be available in the medical college," Sarma also stated.

Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked the founder of Bright Star Investment Private Limited and others associated with the noble collaboration during the occasion. He also acknowledged the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the corporate sector to provide more opportunities to Indian students in the field of medical education.











