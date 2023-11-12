Assam CM shares majestic view of Himalayas from Kolia Bhomora Bridge

Guwahati, Nov 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared two pictures of the mighty Himalayas seen from Kolia Bhomora Bridge in Tezpur.

The majestic pictures was captured by a photographer named Gautam Deka displaying the crystal clear view of the magnificent mountain range located near the Arunachal-Tibet border.

According to the chief minister, the crystal clear view was enabled due to the low Air Quality Index and a pollution-free environment in the state.

Sharing the picture on his personal X handle, CM Sarma captioned, “What a majestic view! The mighty Himalayas visible on a winter morning from Kolia Bhomora Setu,Tezpur. Low AQI & a pollution-free environment enable this crystal clear view, captured by Gautam Deka, of the magnificent mountain range located near the Arunachal-Tibet border.”