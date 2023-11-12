85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam CM shares majestic view of Himalayas from Kolia Bhomora Bridge

By The Assam Tribune
Assam CM shares majestic view of Himalayas from Kolia Bhomora Bridge
Image Source: Twitter

Guwahati, Nov 12: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday shared two pictures of the mighty Himalayas seen from Kolia Bhomora Bridge in Tezpur.

The majestic pictures was captured by a photographer named Gautam Deka displaying the crystal clear view of the magnificent mountain range located near the Arunachal-Tibet border.

According to the chief minister, the crystal clear view was enabled due to the low Air Quality Index and a pollution-free environment in the state.

Sharing the picture on his personal X handle, CM Sarma captioned, “What a majestic view! The mighty Himalayas visible on a winter morning from Kolia Bhomora Setu,Tezpur. Low AQI & a pollution-free environment enable this crystal clear view, captured by Gautam Deka, of the magnificent mountain range located near the Arunachal-Tibet border.”

