Assam CM sets Durga Puja deadline for Barak Valley road repairs

Silchar, Aug 22: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, on a three-day visit to Barak Valley, addressed the pressing issue of deteriorating road conditions and reiterated his commitment to their repair before Durga Puja.



During his visit, Chief Minister, Sarma, on Thursday, acknowledged the poor state of the roads, which had been superficially repaired prior to his arrival.

He criticised the temporary fixes and highlighted the need for quality work.

“There is no point in giving contractors the opportunity to earn while the road repair work remains subpar. I urge everyone to be patient until Durga Puja, by which time the potholed roads will be adequately improved,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister’s assurance came after performing the Bhumi Pujan for the Government Model College at Borjalenga in Dholai constituency, Cachar district. The government has allocated ₹35 crore for the construction of the college.

In response to questions about the upcoming by-poll in Dholai constituency, Dr. Sarma indicated that the candidate will be chosen by Silchar MP and former MLA of Dholai, Parimal Suklabaidiya.

“The people of Barak Valley, especially Dholai, have shown their support for the BJP by voting for Parimal da, who is now the Silchar MP. It is our responsibility to provide better facilities for Dholai. Additional ration cards will be issued, and further improvements will be made once the by-elections are concluded,” he said.

Regarding the delayed elections for the Silchar Municipal Corporation, Dr. Sarma noted that the process is stalled due to an ongoing case in the Gauhati High Court.

He encouraged the residents of Silchar to voice their demands for the election and consider filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to expedite the matter.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Sarma laid the foundation for an RCC bridge over the Barak River at Silghat in the Lakhipur constituency.

The 340-meter bridge, costing ₹87 crore, is expected to enhance connectivity in Cachar district.

It will reduce travel distance by approximately 25 km for residents of Rupaibali, Singerbond, Bimakandi, and Algapur to Silchar town.

Additionally, it will facilitate the trading and transportation of agro products, contributing to economic and social development in the region.