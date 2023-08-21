Assam CM seeks suggestions from public on proposed law to ban polygamy

Guwahati, Aug 21: After the Assam Government received a green signal from an expert committee formed to examine the State legislative’s competence to enact a law and end polygamy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought suggestions from the public on the proposed law by August 30, 2023.

In a notice issued by the Home and Political department, the public has been asked to share their suggestions on the proposed law to ban polygamy in Assam.

The notification stated that the suggestions can be sent by 30 August, 2023 through email to [email protected] or submit to Principal Secretary to the government of Assam, Home & Political Department, Assam Secretariat, Dispur either through post or through email to [email protected]

Members of the public are requested to send us their suggestions on the proposed law to ban polygamy in Assam. pic.twitter.com/FpKl0MgYqB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 21, 2023

A four-member expert committee headed by Justice (Retd) Rumi Kumari Phukan formed by the Assam government on May 12 to examine the Assam Legislative’s competence of the state legislature to enact a law to end polygamy submitted its report to CM Sarma on August 6. The committee recommended that the State legislature is competent to enact a law to ban polygamy.



While Sarma is steadfast about introducing the bill in the next assembly session, opposition parties slammed the decision as suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code are still being received by the Law Commission.