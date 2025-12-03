Opposition protests stalled crucial ST status discussion in Parliament: Assam CM

Guwahati, Dec 3: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, said the long-pending demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities could not be discussed meaningfully in Parliament due to political confrontation by the Opposition during the ongoing Winter Session.

Speaking at Sarusajai Stadium, after distributing appointment letters to 5,818 newly recruited Assam Police personnel, Sarma said AGP MP Birendra Prasad Baishya had raised the ST status demand and the recommendations of the Group of Ministers (GoM) report, but protests by Congress members disrupted proceedings and stalled the discussion.

“A few days earlier, they supported the ST status demand, but when they saw BJP working for the cause, they immediately turned into Opposition,” he alleged.

Sarma further claimed that the Opposition "shut down" the debate, saying, “The chaotic situation forced the discussion to stop; the Opposition shut down the demands. Everyone is sad and hurt. I feel they should respond back.”

Shifting his focus to government recruitment reforms, Sarma intensified his attack on the Congress, alleging widespread corruption in the recruitment process during earlier eras.

“There was a time when we had to think of bribing to get jobs. People would attempt to get government jobs through officials, ministers and middlemen using corrupt ways. Someone had to sell their land, ten people would have got recruited, and middlemen would have consumed funds meant for 100 candidates. The situation has changed now in Assam. Now, all that is required is hard work and determination,” he added.

He said he has instructed departments to ensure immediate filling of vacancies. “There should be no vacancy in Assam Police. Likewise, there should be no vacancy in the education and health departments.”

Sarma also highlighted progress on securing land rights for tea garden labourers. He said District Commissioners have been directed to expedite the transfer of tea garden labour lines to the government.

“Since surveying 800 tea gardens at once is not possible, surveys will take place in phases. We have discussed how these steps can be completed within a stipulated time-frame,” he added.

As the state government pushes major reforms in employment and land rights, Sarma maintained that merit-based systems and transparency will define Assam's governance going forward.