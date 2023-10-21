Assam: CM Sarma visits several Durga Puja Pandals in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Oct 21: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, visited 11 Durga puja pandals in Hailakndi on Saturday, where he also offered Pushpanjali.

As per sources, CM Sarma first entered the Bairav Bari puja of Hailakandi at 12.15 pm and offered pushpanjali to Maa Durga and also released a souvenir published by the Puja committee.

Later, he visited Lakshmisahar Kali Bari, Nutan Para Baneshwar Siv Mandir, Barowari Kali Bari, Hartbertganj Bazar, Durga Bari, Yuva Samiti, Netaji Rice Mill, Katlicherra Bus stand, Siv Bari and finally Ramakrishna Mission Durga Puja pandals.

During CM Sarma’s visit, various organisations handed over memorandums to him, enlisting various demands.