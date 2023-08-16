85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: CM Sarma inaugurates Na-Ali Railway over bridge in Jorhat

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: CM Sarma inaugurates Na-Ali Railway over bridge in Jorhat
Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, Aug 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Na-Ali Railway over bridge in Jorhat on Wednesday.

The over bridge has been constructed at an amount of Rs. 88 core under the North East Industrial Development Scheme.

Furthermore, under the bridge, a state-of-the-art badminton court has been built to cover the empty spaces.

Meanwhile, along with the inauguration of the over bridge, CM Sarma inaugurated four new amenities at Assam Agricultural University as well.


