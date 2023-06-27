85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: CM Sarma chairs high level meeting on road safety measures

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: CM Sarma chairs high level meeting on road safety measures
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Jun 27: With an aim to enforce road safety measures in the state, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a high level meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting CM Sarma directed all the officials of concerned departments to adopt a holistic approach of effective communication, pro safety construction and extensive enforcement.

The following are the measures discussed during the meeting to ensure road safety:

• Rectification of 132 accident black spots across the state

• Vigorous drive against drunk driving, overspeeding, non wearing of helmets

• 100% installation of Traffic calming measures in minor and major road convergence point and increased highway patrolling

• Removal of encroachments and construction of Bus and truck bays in National Highways

• Building a comprehensive trauma care plan with thoroughly drafted emergency planning measures

• Close monitoring in districts by Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Superintendents of Police (SP)






