Assam CM Sarma, APCC chief Gogoi mourn Ajit Pawar’s death in plane crash

Guwahati, Jan 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and APCC president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday condoled the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, remembering him as a seasoned leader.

Condoling Pawar’s death, Chief Minister Sarma said the loss was deeply painful and described the veteran leader as a committed public servant.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of Ajit Pawar ji, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, in an unfortunate plane crash this morning. A seasoned leader who devoted his life to public service and the welfare of the people, his contributions to the state’s development and governance have left a lasting imprint,” Sarma said in a social media post.

“May he attain sadgati. Om Shanti,” he added.

Congress leader and Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi, also condoled Pawar’s demise, saying his years in public life significantly shaped Maharashtra’s political landscape.

“Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Ajit Pawar ji in the tragic plane crash at Baramati today. His years of public service and contribution to Maharashtra have left a lasting imprint on the state’s political life,” Gogoi said in a post on social media.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, and to all his friends, colleagues, and followers,” he added.

The Assam Congress president further stressed the need for a proper and transparent investigation into the incident in the public interest.

Pawar, 66, and four others were killed when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed while landing in the Baramati area of Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to Flight Radar data, the aircraft took off from Mumbai at 8.10 am and disappeared from radar around 8.45 am. Pawar was travelling to Baramati to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections.

The ill-fated aircraft carrying Pawar appeared "a bit unstable in the air" and exploded the moment it crashed on the ground near Baramati in Pune district, eyewitness said on Wednesday morning.

A woman witness said she noticed the aircraft in the morning as it circled the Baramati airport.

"It took a round in the air, appeared a bit unstable and as it was approaching the runway to land, it hit the ground hard and exploded. There was a loud sound and could be heard at our home," the woman told a news channel.

