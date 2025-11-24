Assam CM pushes major police infra upgrade; unveils Israel-backed farm project

Guwahati/Sonapur, Nov 24: As part of a broader push to ensure safer communities across the state, Assam is steadily strengthening its internal security framework with major investments in police infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, on Monday.

Sarma also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts, noting that while "others merely make promises, Assam is focusing on real, visible progress on the ground".

In a social media post, the Chief Minister explained that the state is building stronger police infrastructure as development in the law-and-order sector remains a key priority for the government.

"While others only talk, Assam is building stronger police infrastructure to ensure safer communities! Modern stations, better equipment and trained personnel—protection and peace are being delivered, not promised," the post read.

He also noted that the Assam government remains committed to continuing these projects at a rapid pace, with a focus on transparency, efficiency and community safety.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Centre of Excellence for vegetables at Khetri in Sonapur, developed with technological support from the Government of Israel.

Describing the initiative as a symbol of Indo-Israel friendship, Sarma said the project would help Assam farmers adopt modern irrigation systems, advanced seed development and Israeli agricultural expertise.

“As we know, Israel is highly advanced in drip irrigation, and Assam will benefit from this knowledge. I thank His Excellency, the Ambassador of Israel to India, and other dignitaries who have supported the establishment of this important centre in Sonapur.”





An aerial view of the Centre of Excellence for Vegetables at Khetri in Sonapur. (Photo:@himantabiswa/X)

He added that the initiative would offer farmers access to drip irrigation, monitoring systems, protected farming and anti-insect seed production.

Over 60 bighas of land have been designated for demonstration of the irrigation project.

Sarma urged progressive farmers to take full advantage of the facilities and support being made available under the programme.

With inputs from IANS