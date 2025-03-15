Assam CM plans stadium, school, & other facilities at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy

Guwahati, Mar 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced plans to expand the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy by adding new facilities, including a CBSE school, nursing and medical training centers, and a stadium for public use.

The statement came after the inauguration of the first phase of the revamped academy in Dergaon, Golaghat district.

"For the people of Golaghat and Assam Police, we will build a stadium similar to Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium on the academy premises. Furthermore, we plan to establish a CBSE school, a nursing academy, and a skill training center, which will benefit both the Assam Police and the public," Sarma said.

Additionally, the state government is considering establishing a police medical college in Dergaon.

"This initiative will not only benefit the police but also the people of Dergaon," added the chief minister.

Sarma mentioned that this is the first major institute established in honor of the legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, known for his decisive victory over the Mughals in their attempt to annex Assam.

He also expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his support in preserving and advancing Barphukan’s legacy.

As the state’s Home Minister, Sarma highlighted improvements in law and order, noting that these positive changes have contributed to Assam attracting investment proposals worth over Rs 5 lakh crore during a recent business summit.

He also pointed out that the conviction rate in the state has increased from 5% to 25% over the past three years.

Furthermore, Sarma mentioned a significant decrease in crime, including crimes against women, as further evidence of the improved law and order situation in the state.