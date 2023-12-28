Assam CM orders probe into youth’s suicide after allegations of police torture

Guwahati, Dec 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a high-level inquiry into the death of a youth, whose family alleged his suicide to be a result of police torture.

Dipankar Gogoi, a resident of Birinasayek village in Jorhat district, recently committed suicide. The family later alleged that he took the extreme step because he was tortured badly by the police a few days ago.

Taking to X on Wednesday, Sarma wrote, “The Government of Assam will institute an additional Chief Secretary-level inquiry into the death of Mr. Dipankar Gogoi, son of Mr. Khagen Gogoi, from GariKuri Brinasayak Gaon, Titabar, on 26/12/23. The inquiry will be concluded within 30 days.”

Gogoi was called to the police station several times on the suspicion of having links with the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). Police suspected that he was involved in the minor blast that happened on December 14 outside an Army camp in the Lichubari area of Jorhat town.

According to the family members, the youth was brutally tortured and harassed by the police. Gogoi’s body was found hanging from a tree near his house.

Earlier, the Assam DGP, G.P. Singh, also said that a probe would be conducted in the case.









