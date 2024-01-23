Assam CM orders police action against Rahul Gandhi for alleged provocation during Congress rally

Guwahati, Jan 23: Amid the escalating tensions during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra organised by the Congress party in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the steta police to file a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly ‘provoking the crowd”.

Nearly 5000 Congress workers, including Rahul Gandhi, faced interception by authorities as they attempted to enter Guwahati on Tuesday. The clash ensued after the party restarted its flagship rally, leading to confrontations between Congress workers and police. Law enforcement resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The Assam Government, led by Himanta Biswa Sarma, had previously denied permission for the Yatra to traverse key roads in Guwahati, citing potential traffic disruptions on a working day. Instead, they instructed the rally to follow the national highway route as it moved towards lower Assam. Congress workers were directed to take National Highway 27, acting as a ring road around the city.

Rahul Gandhi, addressing party members on the outskirts of the city, highlighted their commitment to non-violence despite breaking barricades.

आज असम में जिस रास्ते से ‘भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा’ निकलनी है।



इसी रास्ते से बजरंग दल और जेपी नड्डा की रैली निकली लेकिन हमारी पदयात्रा को रोक दिया गया है।



कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने रास्ते पर लगे बैरिकेड हटा दिए हैं। इसलिए ये मत सोचिए कि कांग्रेस का कार्यकर्ता कमजोर है।… pic.twitter.com/qMx4r9S0gF — Assam Congress (@INCAssam) January 23, 2024

Gandhi said, "This is the same route Bajrang Dal walked, (BJP chief JP) Nadda ji's rally was also taken on the same place. There was a barricade, we threw the barricade, but we will not break the law. Don't think we are weak, it's the power of congress workers."



In response to the incident, Chief Minister Sarma accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress cadres of "unruly behaviour" and employing "naxalite tactics." Taking to Twitter, he stated, "These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture." He announced that he has instructed Assam Police to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly provoking the crowd, citing social media footage as evidence.

The situation remains tense as political tensions escalate in the aftermath of the clashes, with both sides presenting their perspectives on the incident.

These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture.

I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your… https://t.co/G84Qhjpd8h — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

Meanwhile, GP Singh while explaining the sequence of events that led to confrontation stated, "Participants resorted to using force, resulting in the breakdown of barricades and causing injuries to both policemen and the general public. In response to the perceived threat to life and property, Guwahati Police employed persuasion to redirect the event back to its allotted route. As a consequence of violating rules, disobeying lawful orders, and endangering lives and property, lawful action is being initiated against leaders and participants who instigated, led, or engaged in unlawful activities. Additionally, violations of ASL decisions are being communicated to relevant authorities. The commitment to ensuring a secure passage for the road event while prioritizing the safety of the public remains steadfast. Organizers are once again urged to adhere to decisions reached at the ASL through mutual discussions."

Reference events related to road event of Indian National Congress on Jan 23rd 2024 at Guwahati - 1. The road event was to travel from Meghalaya towards Kamrup through Guwahati 2. There are two major roads and permission was given to use one of these after deliberation with… — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) January 23, 2024



