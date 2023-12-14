Assam CM meets Prez Murmu at Rashtrapati Bahavan

Guwahati, Dec 14: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.

CM Sarma felicitated President Murmu with an 'Assamese Gamosa' and also handed her a souvenir.

During their meeting, the Assam CM and the President discussed matters concerning development and public welfare.

Furthermore, CM Sarma invited President Murmu to visit Assam and attend the 50th Karbi Youth Festival, which is scheduled to take place in January 2024.





It was an absolute honour to call upon Hon’ble Rashtrapati Smt Droupadi Murmu ji today.



Her humility & compassion is an immense source of strength for all us. I was fortunate to have received her guidance today.@rashtrapatibhvn



1/2 pic.twitter.com/spMfct73La — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 14, 2023



