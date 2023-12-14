Assam CM meets Prez Murmu at Rashtrapati Bahavan

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Dec 14: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday.
CM Sarma felicitated President Murmu with an 'Assamese Gamosa' and also handed her a souvenir.
During their meeting, the Assam CM and the President discussed matters concerning development and public welfare.
Furthermore, CM Sarma invited President Murmu to visit Assam and attend the 50th Karbi Youth Festival, which is scheduled to take place in January 2024.
