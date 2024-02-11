Assam CM mandates prepaid meters to curb subsidised power for government officials

Guwahati, Feb 11: In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state’s power department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony. The objective behind this decision is to ensure that ministers, officers and government employees do not enjoy subsidised power.

Taking to social media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma explained the motivation behind this decision. He stated, “During the recent interactions with officials from the Power Department, I was informed for the first time that a very nominal monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of ministers and senior officers. Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony. This measure aims to ensure that no subsidized power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees."

During my recent interactions with officials from the Power Department, I was informed for the first time that a very nominal monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of ministers and senior officers. Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 11, 2024



