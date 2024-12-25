Assam CM links Bangladesh's textile industry collapse to rising illegal infiltration

Guwahati, December 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed grave concerns over the sharp increase in illegal infiltration of Bangladesh nationals into India, attributing this alarming trend to the neighbouring country's ongoing economic crisis and the shutdown of its once-thriving textile industry.

“The economic collapse in Bangladesh, added with shutting down of its textile sector, led to a significant rise in illegal infiltration into Indian territory. Recently, the Tripura chief minister reported that the state has detained nearly 1,500 Bangladesh nationals. The Border Security Force (BSF) is doing its part, and here in Assam, we’re seeing similar patterns. On an average, we are apprehending 20-25 infiltrators daily. However, the real concern lies in the number of individuals who manage to slip through undetected,” said Sarma.

The Chief Minister further emphasised the need for heightened border vigilance, revealing that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged all border state leaders to strengthen security measures. “During the NEC meeting, the Home Minister advised us to remain alert along the borders. We have taken his advice seriously and are working to tighten our security network,” he stated.

In recent months, Chief Minister Sarma has consistently highlighted the challenges posed by illegal infiltration. On Monday, 22 Bangladeshi infiltrators were apprehended and subsequently pushed back by Assam Police, highlighting the state's zero-tolerance policy towards illegal infiltration.

Similarly, on September 28, Sarma announced that Assam Police had pushed back 17 Bangladesh nationals, including nine children, who were attempting to enter the state illegally, underscoring the state's firm stance against infiltration.

Since August, following the ouster of Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, over 180 Bangladesh nationals have been pushed back from Assam.