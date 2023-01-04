Assam CM launches scheme to convert Raha Jongal Balahu Rampart to a tourist centre

Raha, Jan 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced a special scheme for the renovation and creation of the Tiwa King Jongal Balahu tourist centre at Raha.

Attending a public meeting organised on the occasion of Jongal Balahu divas celebration at Jongal Balahu Garh, Raha, the Chief Minister said that Tiwa community’s contribution is immense in enriching Assam’s culture.

The Chief Minister also performed bhumi puja for the tourist centre along with ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah, Keshab Mahanta, Parimal Suklabaidya and Pijush Hazarika, Rupak Sharma , Nagaon MLA , Sashikanta Das , Raha MLA were also present.

“The Tiwa community has contributed immensely towards enriching Assam's cultural mosaic. Performed Bhumi Pujan for Jongal Balahu Tourist Centre. The centre will help throw light on the community's role in building an inclusive society,” in a tweet on the event Sarma said.

Glad to address a public meeting held on Tiwa king Jongal Balahu Divas near memorial of the great warrior at Raha, Nagaon.



To commemorate the great warrior & contributions of Tiwa community as a whole, the archaeological site here will be transformed into Jongal Balahu Kshetra. pic.twitter.com/SLQzMWLYCe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 3, 2023

The Jongal Balahu divas was organised by All Tiwa Students Union ( ATSU ) , All Tiwa Women's Union ( ATWU ) , and Tiwa Cultural Society ( TCS ) under the sponsorship of Tiwa Autonomous Council ( TAC ) in honour of the great Tiwa King Jongal Balahu to commemorate his heroism and bravery with a day-long colourful programme.



The event began with a ceremonial function by the Tiwa community people in memory of the King followed by the lighting of the lamp by Prabin Dewraja, Tiwa king.

Ramakanta Dewri , MLA , Morigaon inaugurated the main gate of the event followed by hoisting of flags of Tiwa organisations. A memorial book titled ' Jongalbalahu ' was also released at the function.