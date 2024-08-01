Assam CM launches Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched the nationwide tree plantation campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' in the state as part of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0.

Guwahati, Aug 1:

Through this movement, saplings will be planted in different parts of the state.

Early this morning, Sarma planted a sapling at the Ministers' Colony in Dispur, Guwahati.



Several top officials, including Minister for Environment & Forests Chandra Mohan Patowary, were present during the ceremony.



As per sources, the plantation drive will be held till August 15, and the main aim is to plant a total of three crore trees across Assam.



Taking to the micrblogging site ‘X’ the Chief Minister's Office wrote “To mark the beginning of the Amrit Brikshya Andolan 2.0, HCM Dr @himantabiswa planted a sapling in Guwahati this morning. The ABA 2.0 is being celebrated from 1-15 August this year with the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to honour the contributions of mothers in one's life. This year 3cr saplings have been targeted to be planted across Assam during the period. HCM stressed on the importance of enthusiastic public participation in the exercise to make it as successful as the last edition.”





