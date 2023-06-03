Assam CM launches 4-year degree programme in colleges & varsities

Guwahati, Jun 3: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 in all State Universities and colleges.



It may be mentioned that Assam is one of the first states in the nation to implement NEP 2020.

All higher education institutions across state will now offer a 4-year undergraduate degree with the commencement of the NEP.

The courses are based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to transform the Indian education system.



