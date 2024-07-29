Assam CM lauded for recruitment initiative at BJP CMs’ conclave

Guwahati, July 29: As the Assam government is close to fulfilling the one lakh job promise, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received special praise from seniors as well as fellow chief ministers for being able to fulfil the commitment.

Sarma received special praise at the BJP chief ministers’ conclave held in Delhi for fulfilling his commitment to provide almost 1 lakh jobs to unemployed youths.

According to reports, the initiative to provide jobs to unemployed youths drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it did not cause any flak or resentment among any sections of the country, and Sarma was asked to present a presentation at the conclave. The prime minister asked the central government officials to take details of this initiative from the state officials.

The prime minister urged the other states to take inspiration from Assam’s recruitment model for government jobs.

