Assam CM invites AASU for talks on Justice Sharma Panel report implementation

Guwahati, Feb 15: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited the AASU for discussions on implementation of the report of the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma committee. The meeting is set to take place on February 16 at 1 pm in Dispur.

The Government had earlier assured the student body that 40 of the recommendations will be implemented by April 2025.

These 40 recommendations are under the State Government's jurisdiction.

Additionally, of the 12 recommendations under the jurisdiction of both the State and Central Governments, the parts falling within the State's purview will be implemented simultaneously.

For 15 matters falling under the Central Government's jurisdiction, Assam will request the Centre to take necessary action. A tripartite discussion between the Central Government, Assam Government, and AASU is also planned to address these issues.

The Assam Government has assured that an action plan will be prepared for implementing matters under its jurisdiction, with AASU's in-puts being taken into account.

AASU leaders have made it clear that they expect all recommendations from the Justice Sharma Committee to be fully implemented.

AASU has emphasized that both the Central and State Governments must act on all recommendations with-in their respective jurisdictions. They stressed that constitutional safeguards are the rightful entitlement of Assam's indigenous people.