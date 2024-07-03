Assam CM inspects Kaziranga flood situation

Kaziranga, July 3: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reached Kaziranga on Tuesday night to assess the flood situation. He visited the Bagri forest area and took stock of the conditions.

While speaking to media, the Chief Minister reported that over 160 forest camps had been affected by the first flood of the year. "The water level in Kaziranga has risen since Monday night. Several camps have been inundated, but we have not abandoned any camps so far, even if water has entered the area. Forest officials are closely monitoring the situation. However, we had to abandon a few camps," he stated.

As a precautionary measure to protect the animals, restrictions on the movement of vehicles have been imposed. Sarma further informed that a rhino calf died in the floods and two deer died while trying to cross the national highway. He further said that the NDRF team, mobile veterinary clinic, and health department have been deployed to manage the situation.

"We are trying our best to tackle the situation. I believe that since the water has receded in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Jorhat, the discharge of water has also reduced. Hopefully, in the next couple of days, the water will recede here in Kaziranga," the Chief Minister said. "I am confident that we will be able to protect both humans and animals."

Considering the flood situation in Kaziranga, authorities have issued a traffic advisory to ensure the safety of the animals coming out of the park in search of shelter. Moreover, vehicles have been directed to move at a regulated speed.