Assam CM reacts to embankment breach in Dibrugarh; inspects flood situation

Dibrugarh, July 5: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the artificial flood situation in Dibrugarh city on Friday.

The CM, wading through knee-deep water, took stock of the situation in Dibrugarh.

According to sources, while the artificial flood has slightly receded in some areas, many regions are still significantly affected.

The CM, who spent the previous day inspecting the flood situation in Majuli and stayed overnight in Dibrugarh, visited HS Road in Dibrugarh city this morning.

During his visit, he also inspected the main drain of Dibrugarh city and expressed his intention to take all necessary measures to address the issue promptly.

People's lives are being disrupted as their homes are submerged in water. Food, drinking water, and all household items are underwater. Those affected by the embankment breach are in deep distress.

Reacting to the embankment breach incident, the Assam CM claimed that the embankments that were breached were constructed during the Congress regime.