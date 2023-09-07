Assam CM inaugurates Badrighat bridge in Silchar

Silchar, Sept 7: As a part of his day-long visit in Barak Valley to inaugurate three newly constructed bridges and lay foundation of a number of schemes, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed bridge at Badrighat connecting Berenga Kashipur.

After inaugurating the bridge alongside a host of ministers and MLAs the Chief Minister expressed happiness and said that the 1 km bridge will solve traffic congestion in Silchar.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 58 crore, the bridge will connect National Highways 37 and 54 with Fulertal Road and facilitate transportation, the CM said.

