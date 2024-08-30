Assam CM implements Clause 6 of Assam Accord to safeguard indigenous communities

Guwahati, Aug 30: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the last day of the autumn assembly session, announced a significant step to protect the indigenous people of the state by implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The new measures will primarily focus on protection of Tribal Belt & Block, Micro Tribal Belt & Block, and Heritage Belt & Block across the state.



Furthermore, a legislation to protect land of Adivasis and Dalits will be enacted.



Taking to the microblogging website Sarma wrote “We are going above and beyond implementation of Clause 6 of Assam Accord to protect our indigenous people



Tribal Belt & Block Micro Tribal Belt & Block Heritage Belt & Block Very soon, we will enact a legislation to protect land of Adivasis and Dalits.”



During the assembly, Sarma stated, “Tribal Belt &Block has been done, Micro Tribal Belt & Block is done and we have done the twelfth chapter. Congress teases me in every meeting why we don’t do the 6th clause. So we are going beyond clause number 6. “



“Now we want to bring a third law, initially we will bring in Goalpara, where we want to sell schedule tribe land to schedule tribe people. Schedule Caste land will be sold only to Schedule Caste and OBC land can only be sold to OBC. So land will remain within the community,” Sarma added.



This initiative aims to tackle the longstanding issues of the socio-economic stability of Assam's indigenous communities.

