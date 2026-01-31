Assam CM hits back at Harsh Mander, threatens 100 cases after police complaint

Guwahati, Jan 31: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mounted a sharp counterattack against a peace and justice activist on Saturday, warning of multiple legal actions after Harsh Mander filed a police complaint against him over alleged hate speech.

Responding to the complaint, Sarma said, “Who is Harsh Mander? I have seen many such people in my life. He damaged the NRC in Assam, and if I had been in a position then, I would have taught him a lesson. Now that he has filed a case against me, just watch how many cases will be filed against him.”

Issuing a warning, the Chief Minister added, “At least 100 cases will be filed against him. I have material to initiate cases. Since he has targeted Himanta Biswa Sarma, he will get a response. He will know when I target him.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks came after Mander, a writer and social activist, lodged a police complaint against Sarma at the Hauz Khas Police Station in New Delhi over statements made by the CM at a public event on January 27, 2026.

In his complaint, Mander alleged that Sarma’s remarks promoted hatred, harassment and discrimination against Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, and posed a serious threat to constitutional values, communal harmony and public order.

Mander has sought the registration of an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including Sections 196, 197, 299, 302 and 353, and requested a proper investigation along with immediate steps to prevent further such statements.

The controversy is linked to the wider political debate around the term “miya,” which has emerged as a major flashpoint in Assam’s political discourse ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

In recent months, opposition parties and civil society groups have accused the ruling BJP of communalising the term, while the Chief Minister has defended its usage, denying any communal intent and citing a 2005 Supreme Court ruling to justify his position.