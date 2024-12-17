Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Bhutan to boost bilateral ties, trade and tourism

Guwahati, Dec 17: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today embarked on a four-day official visit to Bhutan during which he is likely to hold discussions on a host of bilateral issues, including energy cooperation, water resources management, tourism and cultural exchange, healthcare, education, skill development, trade and investment, innovation and urban development with the Royal Bhutan Government.

Upon landing at the Paro airport today, Sarma was given a warm ceremonial reception. He was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Royal Bhutan Government Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, Ambassador of India to Bhutan Sudhakar Dalela and Cabinet Secretary to the Royal Bhutan Government Kesang Deki.

During the meetings with the Bhutanese government officials, Sarma is also likely to discuss about the Bhutan rivers which flow through Assam and explore areas where the resources can be tapped, including irrigation, flood control among others.

Discussions are also likely on the proposed Gelephu Mindfulness City project of Bhutan.

At Gelephu, which is situated close to the Assam border, Bhutan is embarking upon the ambitious Mindfulness City project to transform its economy, increase its level of participation in international markets and generate opportunities for the next generation of Bhutanese.

The Mindfulness City is planned to be a sanctuary for global businesses and professionals who seek to combine sustainability, spiritual wellbeing, and commercial success. This project is expected to open up opportunities for the Northeast, particularly Assam, as well.

Sarma will also attend the National Day celebrations of the Himalayan Kingdom.

This visit is significant as it is the first visit to Bhutan by Himanta Biswa Sarma after becoming the Chief Minister of Assam. Bhutan and Assam share a historical bond of friendship and neighbourly connection.









CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

To facilitate seamless cross-border movement of passengers and streamline trade, the first Integrated Check Post (ICP) along the India-Bhutan border was inaugurated at Darranga in Assam in November.

In the evening, Sarma participated in a road show, which was organized as a prelude to the Advantage Assam 2.0 in- vestment summit scheduled to be held in Guwahati in February. At a business event hosted by the Government of Assam on ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025’ in Thimphu, Sarma, alongside Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, showcased Assam’s growing infrastructure and trade opportunities. Speaking at the event, Sarma emphasized Assam’s role in driving the Act East Policy and fostering economic partnerships across South Asia. He invited Bhutanese leaders to the summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting tourism, Sarma proposed collaborative circuits connecting Bhutan's pristine landscapes with Assam's iconic sites, including Kaziranga and Manas National Parks. He stressed joint efforts in eco-tourism and wildlife conservation, particularly in border areas, to enhance sustainable tourism. The Chief Minister also underlined Assam’s extensive cancer care network, which can serve Bhutanese patients, further fostering cross-border healthcare cooperation.

On education and skill development, Sarma noted that Assam welcomes Bhutanese students to its institutions, offering reserved seats in medical colleges and specialized training programs in nursing. Such initiatives aim to empower Bhutanese youth with world-class skills and strengthen the region’s academic ties.

The summit saw participation from Bhutanese Cabinet ministers, Indian Ambassador Sudhakar Dalela, and business delegates, showcasing the strong and enduring relationship between Assam and Bhutan.