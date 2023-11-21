Assam CM highlights AI’s role in education

Guwahati, Nov 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in simplifying lesson planning for teachers.

The District Education Department, Barpeta developed three AI-based education applications in the district to simplify lesson planning for teachers.

Informing about the development of the AI-based education apps, CM Sarma posted on his personal X handle, “Artificial Intelligence (AI)) can address some of the biggest challenges in education, innovate teaching and learning practices. In Assam’s Barpeta, our district authorities have developed AI apps to simplify lesson planning for teachers.”

The following are the three applications that were developed in Barpeta district:

Lesson Plan Creator AI AI Teacher App AI Proofreading Assistant

It has come to the fore that till date, approximately 200 schools have been covered.