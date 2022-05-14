Assam CM hands over appointment letters to 22,958 new recruits in 11 departments

Guwahati, May 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today handed over appointment letters to 22,958 new recruits in Guwahati.

CM Sarma stated that the step was taken in cognisance with the pledge taken by the BJP government to provide 1 lakh job opportunities to the unemployed youth of the State.

The youths will be recruited across 11 government departments including home, health, education, public health engineering, water resources, social welfare, agriculture, and environment and forest among others.

A momentous occasion for all of us as we are on course to redeem our pledge to provide 1 lakh jobs to youth of Assam.



By handing over appointment letters to 22,958 recruits in 11 departments, we have tried to set a new precedence in transparent appointments to government jobs. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 14, 2022

In a series of tweets, he further informed that another batch of 7,000-8,000 youth will be recruited, while written exam for 26,000 posts will be held in last week of July.

