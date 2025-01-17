Assam CM hails Dilip Saikia's journey from humble roots to BJP state president

Guwahati, Jan 17: Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia on Friday took charge as the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president at a ceremony held in BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

Several dignitaries, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, were present during the event.

Saikia, a former BJP national general secretary, is the second-time MP from the Darrang-Udalguri (previously Mangaldai) constituency.Along with the president, the names of the national council members from Assam have also been declared.

Saikia, aged 51, has held various positions in the BJP and its youth wing and was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa has mentioned that the party’s state president, Saikia, has come from a humble family.

“Unlike Congress and other parties, who only gave chances to the people who have a good family background, our party, on the other hand, gave the opportunity to Saikia, who belongs to a humble family. His father was never a minister. Saikia was able to become the president through his sheer hardwork and dedication,” stated Sarma.

“Several members in our party come from a humble background, and we are proud that these normal people are making a change,” added Sarma.

Further lauding the former state president of BJP, Bhabesh Kalita, the chief minister stated, “Looking back, Bhabesh Kalita also did a tremendous job during his tenure. Under his tenure, we were able to win all five seats in the by-election, 2024. We were able to get the Samaguri constituency after 25 years from Congress. We won the Lok Sabha polls, and for the first time under his tenure, we were able to provide 11 Lok Sabha seats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Sarma confirmed that Saikia will hold the state BJP president portfolio and further appreciated the former president, Bhabesh Kalita.

“Dilip Saikia along with Bhabesh Kalita filed their nomination and in all probability Saikia will be elected as the party’s state president unopposed,” stated Sarma.

The newly appointed BJP state president, Dilip Saikia, submitted his nomination along with a list of 20 proposers and supporters on Thursday, and the CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Deputy Speaker Numol Momin, were among the prominent signatories.