Assam CM, Gadkari review key infra projects; MoRTH assures time-bound completion

New Delhi, July 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed various key infrastructure projects in the state.

During the meeting, Sarma sought the support and cooperation from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for ensuring the timely completion of the ongoing infrastructure projects.

The Union minister assured the Chief Minister of MoRTH's support for time-bound implementation of the ongoing flagship national highway projects in Assam as these projects will significantly boost regional connectivity, enhance trade routes, and accelerate the pace of economic growth in the Northeast.

“Reviewed the ongoing National Highway projects in Assam, with Assam Chief Minister Shri @himantabiswa Ji and senior officials in Delhi today. These projects will significantly boost regional connectivity, enhance trade routes, and accelerate economic growth across the northeastern region of the country,” Gadkari wrote on social media.

Sarma said that he had sought the cooperation of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for their time-bound completion, and that the Union Minister had assured him of the Ministry’s undivided focus on the matter.

Earlier, the Chief Minister met a team from ICICI Foundation and ICICI Bank here and discussed ongoing CSR initiatives in Assam.

The meeting focused on strengthening, expanding and diversifying CSR efforts in collaboration with the government of Assam and expanding credit access for micro borrowers.

Chairman of LifeCare Ltd, Jayesh Saini, also called on Sarma and discussed at length about the company's foray into the booming health sector in Assam and its eagerness to bring the projects to fruition soon.

LifeCare, a Kenya-based company, had inked an MoU during the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati in February this year in the health sector.

PTI