Assam CM flags off new operations of Alliance Air among NE states

Guwahati, Nov 2: In order to expand regional connectivity in the State, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday flagged off the operations of Alliance Air in the Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. Alliance Air will operate its flights between Lilabari, Ziro, Shillong, Imphal and Mizoram, as a part of the new operations.

Speaking on the virtual meeting, CM Sarma termed it a significant day as the Alliance Air operations will lead to greater air connectivity among the North-Eastern States.



"I consider the launch of these air operations not just an extension of airline routes but more importantly a futuristic gesture which will go a long way in promoting people-to-people contact, tourism and trade," he said in the meeting.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that it is due to his policy of 'Transformation through Transportation', the North Eastern states have witnessed unprecedented improvement in the connectivity sector in the last eight years.

Sarma also said that under Prime Minister's initiative with the help of the UDAN scheme all important cities of the North East have been brought together under the regional connectivity scheme.



"Moreover, under his leadership, work for a new terminal at LGBI airport has been undertaken by the government and the work has made tremendous progress. Rupsi airport in Western Assam which remained defunct since 1984, has been redeveloped under the UDAN scheme and has been in operation since May last year," the Chief Minister added.

Sarma further said that today North East is fuelling India's aviation growth. The industry has achieved a milestone which was unthinkable a few years ago. With the UDAN scheme in force, aircraft movement in North East from August 2017 to August 2022 rose to 7973 flights, which is an increase of 36 per cent, higher than the growth rates in the East, West, North and South zones.

The Chief Minister also further said that he is confident enough about the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister and Union Civil Aviation Minister that Assam and North East will receive more impetus in the aviation sector later in the future.



Moreover, he also thanked Alliance Air for starting the new flight operations in the region.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh, CM Manipur N. Biren Singh, CM Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, CM Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, CEO Alliance Air Vineet Sood attended the flag off ceremony virtually from their respective places.



Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Commissioner Transport Adil Khan were also present on the occasion.

