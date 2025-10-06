Assam CM expresses grief, pledges support to Darjeeling, Sikkim landslide victims

Guwahati, Oct 6: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, expressed deep concern over the loss of lives in devastating landslides in West Bengal’s Darjeeling and rain-battered Sikkim.

Assuring that Assam is ready to extend all possible assistance to both states during the crisis, he described the news of lives lost as “extremely distressing”.

“We are deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of lives in Darjeeling and elsewhere in North Bengal due to heavy rains. On behalf of the people of Assam, we are ready to provide any support to the Government of West Bengal in rescue and relief operations,” Sarma said in a post on a micro-blogging platform.

As of Monday, the death toll from the landslides in Darjeeling has risen to 24, with several people still missing and thousands of tourists stranded in isolated hill pockets, as rescue efforts continue under challenging conditions.

Sarma also expressed solidarity with the people of Sikkim, which has been severely affected by torrential rains, floods, and landslides.

“The people of Assam stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Sikkim in this hour of crisis. The Government of Assam is committed to extend any possible assistance required to deal with ongoing floods and landslides,” he added, in another post.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Meghalaya.

PTI