Assam CM expresses anticipation to implement UCC in state

Guwahati, Jan 11: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his anticipation on Wednesday, stating that he looks forward to the day when Assam too will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) like that of Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

Addressing a meeting of the state BJP unit, CM Sarma affirmed, “We will wait for that day when Assam will become such a state which will implement the Uniform Civil Code after Uttarakhand and Gujarat.”

The Uniform Civil Code seeks to implement a standardised set of personal laws that apply uniformly to all citizens, promoting equality and justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised the importance of a single legal framework, stating that the nation cannot function with dual laws. He believes that the Uniform Civil Code aligns with the fundamental principles and ideals of the Constitution.

CM Sarma has encouraged the people of Assam and BJP workers to participate in a symbolic gesture of lighting diyas at home, coinciding with the “Pran Prathishtha” ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Additionally, he revealed a Swachh Abhiyan (Cleanliness Campaign) scheduled for January 16–19, targeting all religious institutions across the state.

As the much-anticipated “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony at the Ram Temple approaches, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced the installation of Ram Lalla at the temple's sanctum-sanctorum at noon on January 22. Elaborate Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha will commence on January 16, a week ahead of the main event, with priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit from Varanasi leading the primary rituals. The ceremony is expected to attract dignitaries and individuals from diverse backgrounds.

The celebrations in Ayodhya, spanning from January 14 to January 22 during the Amrit Mahotsav, will not only mark this momentous occasion but also enhance the city's profound spiritual, historical, and cultural significance. As the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya holds a special place in the hearts of the people of India, and the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony adds another layer of importance to the festivities.