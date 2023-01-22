Assam CM ensures SRK restoring law and order ahead of Pathaan's release

Guwahati, Jan 22: As reports of vandalisation of one of the theatres by the Hindu fringe group, Bajrang Dal, in Narengi area of Guwahati, which is supposedly to screen the upcoming movie, Pathaan, featuring Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has been doing rounds, amidst the incident, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's remark on Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly become the talk of the town.

While addressing the media persons at a press conference and in response to the protest staged by the members of the Hindu outfit activists, Bajrang Dal, on Saturday, the CM stated that he is unaware of the film 'Pathaan' and responded asking, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan?" and claimed that the actor has not contacted yet for seeking his help or support.

The CM has rather emphasised about the release of Dr. Bezbaruah 2 and however ensured that the administration will look after the matter if law and order is violated in any manner in the city and ready to provide help to the actor and the team, if required.

However, the remark stated by the Chief Minister was not well received among the fans and netizens.

Interestingly, in a recent development and as per a recent tweet from Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and the Chief Minister seemed to get off on a call with each other where the actor has expressed concern about the recent incident in Guwahati.





Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during screening of his film. I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 22, 2023





As a response the CM said that, "I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law and order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents."

No sooner did the CM take to twitter to share the details of the conversations, fans and netizens began taking a jibe at the CM and his previous comment regarding the actor.

In response to the tweet, an user commented, " table turned finally" and some even commented that this has been done in the sheer interest to draw attention.

On the other hand, another user lauded the CM saying, " A CM who knows his job well. Any law & order issue must be dealt with sternly including smooth screening of film by SRK".





