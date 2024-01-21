Assam CM distributes 37, 737 ration cards in Udalguri

Guwahati, Jan 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed as many as 37,737 ration cards at Mazbat in Udalguri district on Sunday.

According to sources, the beneficiaries of the ration cards will be able to access to 5kg of free rice, Rs. 5 lakh free treatment under Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Asom and free LPG gas connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

During the event, the chief minister further directed the district administration to solve the water-logging issues in Mazbat town.

CM Sarma also said that a district stadium will be built in Udalguri and assured that land rights of the people in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will be protected.