Assam CM distributes 282 appointment letters, claims job creation pledge fulfilled

Guwahati, Sept 26: Keeping up with the government’s promise to provide 1 lakh employment to the youth, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed 282 appointment letters to selected candidates from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs (DoHUA) on Thursday.

During a ceremony held at the Gauhati Medical College Auditorium, Sarma stressed on his government's commitment to creating more jobs, saying, “As promised, we have successfully provided government jobs to 1,24,345 candidates. We promised 1 lakh candidates, but we were able to recruit more than 1 lakh youth, providing employment to 24,345 additional individuals.”

Among the newly appointed, 81 candidates secured positions as Assistant Engineers in the PHED, while 201 were recruited for various roles within the DoHUA.

Detailing the government's job creation efforts, Sarma noted that 4,789 candidates were employed during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021, followed by 35,130 in 2022, approximately 55,593 in 2023, and 28,843 so far in 2024.

Looking ahead, Sarma addressed the upcoming Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) scheduled for September 29, highlighting the government’s intention to ensure transparency and fairness in public examinations.

“For the first time, an answer key will be provided to candidates on September 28, allowing them to cross-check their answers post-examination,” he reiterated.

Earlier on September 2, Sarma had distributed 23,956 permanent appointment letters to contractual teachers, marking a crucial step for many educators who had been waiting for permanent positions after years of service in the state’s educational system.