Assam CM denies talks with Centre on relocating Chakma, Hajong refugees

Guwahati, April 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the central government hasn't discussed relocating Chakma and Hajong refugees to Assam.

This clarification comes in response to statements made by Union minister and Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Kiren Rijiju, who suggested relocating Chakma and Hajong refugees to Assam before they become eligible for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

According to reports, Sarma stated, "No Chakma or Hajong representatives have approached me, nor has the government of India discussed it." He plans to discuss it with Rijiju post-elections.

Meanwhile, opposition parties in Assam criticised Sarma, warning of strong protests against granting citizenship to Chakmas and Hajongs from Arunachal Pradesh. They vowed to oppose the proposal through voting on April 26 and May 7.





