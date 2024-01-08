Assam CM declares Jan 22 as 'Dry Day' on occasion of Ram Temple inauguration

Guwahati, Jan 8: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday announced January 22 as a ‘Dry Day’ to celebrate the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The decision was taken during the weekly cabinet meeting.



Along with the announcement of ‘Dry Day', several other decisions have been made during the meeting.



Some of them include:



Civilian Awards to be Announced on Magh Bihu

• Assam State Civilian Awards to be announced on Magh Bihu

• Hon'ble Governor to give away the awards in February this year







Recommendation for 3 Councils



• Recommendation to be made to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India to provide constitutional status to Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Mising Autonomous Council and Tiwa Autonomous Council

• The recommendation of greater constitutional status to be made so that these Councils can have enhanced financial powers for taking up developmental activities related to Scheduled Tribe population residing in the Council areas

30% Seat Reservation in PMU

• 30% seats to be reserved for candidates belonging to Tea Tribes and Adivasi community on merit basis as a one-time consideration in the recruitment of contractual staff in the Programme Management Unit (PMU) to be set up under the Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare department.







Decisions we took in today’s meeting of the #AssamCabinet



✅Dry Day on 22.01.2024 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman



✅ Approval to Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan- a new scheme to financially support rural women entrepreneurs



1/2 pic.twitter.com/tgfn8qqIOF — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 7, 2024



