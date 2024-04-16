Assam CM criticises Congress over democracy claims

Guwahati, April 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised the Congress party, dismissing its recent allegations regarding the state of democracy in India.

Responding to claims of democracy being in peril, Sarma lashed out at the Congress, stating that a party responsible for imposing emergency measures in the past should refrain from making such assertions.

While speaking to the media during an election campaign in Tezpur, Sarma cited historical instances, questioning the safety of India under the leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and highlighting controversial events such as Operation Blue Star and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

He further said that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can protect democracy in the country.







