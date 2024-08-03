Assam CM conducts Bhoomi Poojan for semiconductor plant

Guwahati, Aug 8: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday conducted the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for the proposed semiconductor plant in Jagiroad. The proposed plant has an investment of 27,000 crore rupees, and the Assam Chief Minister remarked that the state is set to become the next global electronic hub, as it will generate thousands of jobs and boost its economy. "It will be a big step in placing unemployed youth. Assamese youths employed outside will be able to work here," he said.

Sarma remarked that this was a milestone in Assam's industrial development. "The Prime Minister was kind enough to lay the foundation stone of the first semiconductor plant. I performed the Bhoomi Pujan today along with Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran," Dr. Sarma mentioned.



The Chief Minister also mentioned that the TATA Group has had nearly 200 years of relationship with Assam, highlighting the state's tea industry, along with the cancer care hospital that the Tata Group had established in the state, reiterating that no big company has set up an enterprise in Assam so far. Dr. Sarma stated that the Prime Minister's vision for the semiconductor plant will have a massive impact in Assam.



Invoking the blessings of Mahapurush Shrimanta Sankardeva, the Chief Minister mentioned that the closing of the Jagiroad paper mills has been turned into an opportunity and a new beginning. He expressed his gratitude to Ratan Tata for providing the people of Assam with ample opportunities.

