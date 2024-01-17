Assam CM cancels programmes in Upper Assam ahead of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Guwahati, Jan 17:Ahead of Congress’ 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cancelled all his programmes on January 18 and January 19.

According to reports, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to take place in Upper Assam on January 18, following which CM Sarma cancelled his programme in Majuli as it was supposed to be held on the same dates.

During a press conference in Guwahati on Tuesday, the Assam CM mentioned that he cancelled all his programmes as a warm gesture towards the opposition party.