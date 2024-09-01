Assam CM calls for cultural respect after controversial Bihu song leads to singer's arrest

Guwahati, Sept 1:The arrest of YouTuber and controversial singer Altaf Hossain, known for his controversial version of Bihu songs, has prompted a strong reaction from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On Saturday, Sarma addressed the issue during a live social media session, urging the public to adhere to the societal norms of the Assamese community.

“As long as our society is alive, we will live with dignity. We will not tolerate any attack on our dignity," Sarma declared.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of maintaining harmony, highlighting the need to balance preserving traditions with adapting to change.

“To integrate well into society, one must respect its core characteristics. If anyone promotes our civilisation, traditions, or cultural practices in a way that deviates from our norms, it will not be accepted. For example, if Bihu were to be altered into 'Miya Bihu', it would not be accepted by the Assamese people," he explained.

Earlier on Saturday, Hossain was taken into custody by Dhubri police in Gauripur, Goalpara. His detention followed controversy surrounding his performances, which some viewed as provocative and potentially inciting communal tensions.

The controversy arose from Hossain’s performance of a Bihu song, which some believe could disrupt social harmony. The viral spread of the video sparked debate over whether his content represents cultural expression or provocation.

With communal relations already strained in the state, Sarma’s remarks highlight the sensitive nature of cultural and social dynamics in Assam and underscore a broader call for respecting the region’s cultural ethos amidst modern complexities.